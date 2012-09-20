Help The Hub fill the pool tonight

|
Help The Hub fill the pool tonightPosted on Sep 20, 2012 by EMC News
EMC Events - Who wants to be in pictures? Who wants to show their support for re-opening the pool? If you do (and we know you all do!) come on over to the Gallipeau...Read more
Natural playground project begins design phasePosted on Sep 20, 2012 by Stacey Roy
EMC News - Thanks to the enormous effort of community volunteers, the area at the end of Sussex Street is a clean slate in preparation for the design phase of a natural playground to begin this season. Approximately 40 local volunteers donated their day last Saturday, Sept. 15 to clean out the overgrowth...Read more
Smiths Falls WALK for ALS hits streets this SaturdayPosted on Sep 20, 2012 by EMC News
EMC News - The Smiths Falls WALK for ALS is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Royal Canadian Legion beginning at 10 a.m. (registration 9 a.m.) to help those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a paralyzing neuromuscular disease that is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Last year,...Read more
Downtown vision takes shapePosted on Sep 20, 2012 by Stacey Roy
EMC News - Addressing the traffic and parking issues, enhancing the pedestrian atmosphere and defining the downtown core are some of the highlights that came out of a public consultation session aimed at creating two definitive plans for Smiths Falls commercial core. "There is a parking problem...Read more
Varsity basketball player comes home to the nestPosted on Sep 20, 2012 by Laurie Weir
EMC Sports - A slam dunk is in store for fans on Sept. 28 as two Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) teams will go head to head in a fundraiser for the athletics department at Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute. McGill University - featuring former RedHawks' talent, Vince Dufort - will...Read more